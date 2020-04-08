Rihanna's Highest-Selling Albums Of All Time, Ranked

Since her humble beginnings on the tiny island of Barbados, Rihanna Robyn Fenty has made powerful strides in her career as both a successful artist and a soon-to-be billionaire businesswoman. With the success of her fashion and makeup line, Rihanna is well on her way to securing an empire for herself before she turns 35. The singer and songwriter, however, continues to be pressed by fans for a return to music. Fans across the globe can be found swarming Rihanna's comments requesting to hear the long-awaited album and begging the artist to come out of her hiatus.

While there have not been any updates on dates or any other relevant information pertaining to Rihanna's newest album, the singer's discography is already quite impressive. As such, this article will rank Rihanna's studio albums to date. Rihanna navy, this one is for you!

Please note that this article will only look at US sales.

8 Anti ($603K)

Unveiled in January 2016, this highly Anticipated album is Rihanna's most recent release. Anti followed a short hiatus by the singer as her antecedent body of work, Unapologetic, was released in 2012. Anti was met with positive reviews by music critics and the praise of fans.

Hit singles included "Work," "Needed Me" and the love ballad "Love On The Brain." Upon its release, Anti was certified platinum after only two days. Moreover, it peaked at the top spot on the US Billboard 200 charts exactly a week after it released. It also kickstarted the Anti World Tour. To date, the album has sold $603K worth of US copies, which includes 166K digital units purchased in the first week alone.

7 Music of the Sun ($623K)

This fragile body of work was Rihanna's first studio album. It was released in 2003 under Def Jam Records and was the Bajan beauty's introduction to the world. The album had a lot of musical elements and influences, namely dance-pop, R&B, and reggae. Music of the Sun drew much inspiration from Rihanna's Caribbean roots, as heard through the dancehall and reggae production.

Two singles spawned from the album, "Pon de Replay" and "If It's Lovin' that You Want." The album led to the singer's debut concert tour as well, entitled Rihanna: Live in Concert. Upon its release, Music of the Sun achieved modest success and debuted at number ten on the US Billboard 200 charts. It also acquired international recognition with the album performing fairly well on charts in Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. To date, the album has sold $623K copies in the US.

6 Rated R ($1.13M)

Rated R saw Rihanna going down a creative direction that highlighted darker aspects of the singer's personality. This album followed the tragic incident involving Rihanna and her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, wherein Rihanna was assaulted and left badly bruised. Once the photos went viral, it led to months of scrutiny towards Rihanna by paparazzi, concerned fans, and others.

There was a significant amount of intrusion in Rihanna's personal life and it felt like all eyes were on her. Nevertheless, Rihanna powerfully channeled her emotions into her art and the result was this wonderful album. Hits included "Russian Roulette," "Rude Boy," and "Hard." The album incorporated elements of Latin music, rock, dubstep, and dancehall. It was critically well met and clocked in a total of $1.3M in the United States alone.

5 Talk That Talk ($1.15M)

Talk That Talk showcased Rihanna's more real side. It is no wonder the album was followed by Unapologetic, as it signaled Rihanna's transition into becoming a carefree woman living life on her own terms. With years under the spotlight, Rihanna claps back at the world with this body of work which included a slew of hits like "We Found Love," "Where Have You Been," and the controversial "Birthday Cake (Remix)" featuring her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

Rihanna released Talk That Talk during a time when much chatter surrounded her personal life and decisions. The album touched on topics that reaffirmed the singer's agency and independence. The songs incorporate elements of dance-pop, R&B, dancehall, hip hop, and dubstep, amongst several others. The versatile project debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 charts and sold $1.15M dollars worth of copies in the United States alone.

4 Unapologetic ($1.2M)

Unapologetic felt like it represented Rihanna's final form as an artist and a powerful woman. The body of work's content and title showcases the personality of an individual who has found who she is and is unapologetic about it.

Rihanna showcased a more fun side here with a bit of controversy – just how fans like it. Released in 2012, Unapologetic featured hit-singles "Diamonds," "Pour It Up," and "Stay." It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 charts and sold millions of copies worldwide. For the US precisely, Unapologetic sold $1.2M in copies. It also led to the launch of a world tour, 777.

3 A Girl Like Me ($1.4M)

A Girl Like Me was Rihanna's second studio album and included a lot of her early career hits like "Unfaithful" and "S.O.S." The album differs from the other entries on this list due to its strong emphasis on pop music, rock, and a little bit of dancehall. It peaked at the number five spot on the US Billboard 200 Charts and ranked internationally as well, namely in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, and Australia.

Although it was heavily compared to Rihanna's debut album, which she had released only eight months prior, A Girl Like Me was still met with positive reviews. It led to her debut headlining concert tour in 2006, which was also entitled Rihanna: Live In Concert. To date, the album has sold for $1.4M dollars worth of copies in the United States.

2 Loud ($1.8M)

Released ten years ago, Loud was Rihanna's fifth studio album. Herein, Rihanna returned to the more light and fun elements of her personality by placing emphasis on dance-pop, hip hop, and R&B. The album also involved a lot more jolly songs than previous entries and included hit-singles "S&M," "What's My Name" and "Only Girl (In The World)."

Rihanna also caused much chatter after the release of the song "Man Down" which tackled the issue of violence. Moreover, the track did mark Rihanna's return to the dancehall genre and was sung in her native Bajan dialect in the Caribbean-inspired song. The album received generally positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success. It debuted at the third spot on the US Billboard 200 charts and sold for $1.8M dollars worth of copies in the United States.

1 Good Girl Gone Bad ($2.8M)

To finish off this list, we have Rihanna's most successful album to date, Good Girl Gone Bad. Many reasons can be given to support why this album was so successful and remains ever-so legendary. Mainly, the album marked a complete transformation in Rihanna's style and musical variety.

The latter was incredibly well received by fans and debuted the singer's ascension into dominance as both an entertainer and singer. Good Girl Gone Bad included hits like the catchy "Umbrella" and "Shut Up And Drive," amongst several others. It debuted at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 US charts and sold $2.8M in the United States alone.

