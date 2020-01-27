The Rihanna Collection: 10 Best Savage X Fenty Pieces, Ranked by Price 

Every woman should be able to feel confident, sexy and beautiful in anything they wear. If you feel gorgeous in some sweatpants and a hoodie or even a bodycon knee-length dress, then rock it! The same goes for what's underneath the clothes. Feeling confident in your everyday undergarments or some lingerie is essential. It's even better when they're cute and fit just right.

In 2018, Rihanna announced she was expanding her Fenty brand into a lingerie line. Rihanna's lingerie line, Savage x Fenty was released on May 11th, 2018 and it was everything we dreamed it would be. Rihanna described the collection as, "Savage x Fenty was created for the female gaze, not the male gaze." The collection included all sorts of cute, fun and practical undergarments available for all shapes and sizes. Not to mention its affordable.

10 Scattered Leopard Hipster ($12)

Wearing cute lingerie underneath your clothes gives you a boost of confidence, and the Scattered Leopard Hipster will have you doing a happy dance. The underwear has a mesh back and front in a stunning cobalt blue color also called 'Blue Safari Y2K'.

It is full coverage with elastic edges. It also has metallic lace inserts on the front with an adorable small bow. If you want a full set, the site also has the Scatterer Leopard Balconette Bra and Garter Belt.

9 Satin Applique Thong ($15)

You will be more than happy to stare at yourself in the mirror wearing this lingerie piece. The Satin Applique Thong is in the color 'Blue Denim on Denim'. It is a light periwinkle color with dark blue detailing. This piece is a thong but does have high coverage on the sides, front and back. It is also made of a mesh material.

What makes the underwear is it simple detailing with mesh ruffling following the curve of your leg and backside. To make it better, it has denim print embroidery and a small bow on the front paneling. The underwear is available from XS up to 3X.

8 Metallic Chain Thong ($17)

The Metallic Chain Thong is selling fast! The underwear has a full five-star rating online and has raving reviews of how sexy it makes the buyer feel. The design is simple but effective. It is in the color 'Tea Time Metallic'. It can be described as a dark beige color with a pink undertone.

It is also a breathable mesh material with metallic chain embroidery on the sides and back. The description of the underwear does warn that the metallic thread in the embroidery can cause skin sensitivity. The sizing for the underwear is from XS up to 3X. There is also a Metallic Chain Open Cup Bra to match.

7 Unlined Floral Lace Bra ($19)

Let's not beat around the bush and say push up bras are 100% comfortable. If you're wary of pushup bras, Savage x Fenty has unlined bras that are just as incredible. The Unlined Floral Lace gives all the support while making you look phenomenal. The bra does come in two different styles, but for the same price.

One style has a criss-cross elastic detailing under the bust and thicker back closure, while the other design has a full front and a U shaped back. Both come in an array of colors from 'Black Caviar', 'Green Cactus' and 'Pink Dragon Fruit'. The cups are unlined but give full support with underwire and thick straps. This bra will have you feeling supported, comfortable and ready for anything.

6 Mesh and Lace Bra ($21)

The Mesh and Lace Bra will have you doing a double-take in the mirror with how good you look. The bra comes in two designs depending on preferred design and support. One design is a plunge bra with underwire and tulle cups. It has lace applique over both cups for some coverage.

The second design is also a deep plunge with high straps but has V wire on the front in between the cups. What has people giving five stars are the available colors. The 'Purple Fairy Dust' has caught the attention of many customers. The Bra is available from 32 to 46 band and A to H cup.

5 Organza Applique Unlined Bra ($27)

With a 4.5 star rating and 90% recommendation rating, the Organza Applique Unlined Bra is a bra you have to add to your shopping cart. There is a low stock online with only a couple of bra sizes left and we can see why. The bra is available in 'Navy Blue' with sheer cups. Hopefully, it's not too cold out. It has a scalloped design on the top edges of the cup.

The bra is described as having high-end European embroidery with simple and pretty blue flowers. The bra has rose gold-toned hardware. The bra fits any size with sizes ranging from 32 to 46 band and A to H cup. Rihanna leaves no women behind.

4 Sheer Marabou Jumpsuit ($29)

You have the sexy underwear, the bra, the heels, but you're still missing one thing. To top everything off, Rihanna designed a sheer jumpsuit! It's perfect for walking around the house when you want to feel good about yourself or maybe for your significant other. The Sheer Marabou Jumpsuit is 100% see-through.

The design has a relaxed fit with flared out legs and an elastic cinched in waist for some figure. To give it a flirty vibe, the jumpsuit has feather trim along the bottom hem of the legs and across your chest. The website suggests wearing it with satin pasties, which they also sell. Imagine lounging on the couch in the jumpsuit with a glass a wine indulging in a sweet dessert on Sunday night is the perfect 'me time'. If you're a fashionista, you can find a way to use the jumpsuit to make any outfit pop while out with the girls.

3 Metallic Lace Teddy ($33)

The Metallic Lace Teddy is another item on the website that is low in stock and will have you wishing you bought it sooner. The teddy is breathable, comfortable and tantalizing with mesh sides and full metallic lace front and also on the center lower back. It has thick straps for some support and a cinched-in waist to give a beautiful figure.

The teddy is available in three colors, 'Cameo Pink', Purple Grape' and 'Iced White'. To give even more dimension to the back, the teddy has peek-a-boo back keyhole with swan hooks. Sizing for the teddy goes up to 3X and there are countless women on Instagram posing confidently in theirs. Rihanna hit gold with Fenty.

2 CFL Jersey Slip ($39)

What you wear to bed is entirely up to the individual. Some people wear an oversized old t-shirt and underwear, some go full birthday suit and others like to feel having something simple yet flirty. The CFL Jersey Slip is versatile and can be used as a sleepwear or as an undergarment for dresses or skirts.

The slip is available in one color, 'Black Caviar' and is available in XS up to 3X. It is made of a soft jersey knit. The item is limited edition and supports a cause. With each purchase, you are helping support CFL's education and emergency response around the world. What better reason to purchase the item.

1 Lace Corset ($42)

Buying a corset is a serious business. It adds a new level of being provocative, but it also has to be comfortable. It seems that Rihanna also found the formula for a sexy and comfortable corset with the Lace Corset having a 4.5-star rating. The corset comes in two different styles. One is strapless, while the other has more support with thick straps.

This corset accentuates everything with spiral metal boning and padded cups. The strapless corset has a sweetheart neckline. Both have rose gold metal hardware and detachable garter belts. The corset doe shave front metal closures but also has a lace-up backing to get a more desired fit. In between the boning is lace fabric that follows to the padded cups. Women are loving the corset feeling sexy and confident posting on social media raving about how it makes them feel. Feeling good and desirable should be available for all women and Rihanna did just that.

